CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo went 1 for 4 with stolen base and two strikeouts for the New York Mets during a 2-1 victory at Colorado on Sunday afternoon.
The 28-year-old batted leadoff and started in center field for the Mets before moving to left field to start the eighth inning.
Nimmo is now batting .447 (17 for 38) with three doubles, four RBIs, eight walks, 10 strikeouts and two stolen bases in 11 games this season. He also has a .543 on-base percentage, .526 slugging percentage and a 1.070 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Nimmo leads all of Major League Baseball in batting average and on-base percentage (minimum 5 at-bats).