CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East’s matchup with fifth-ranked Thunder Basin was shaping up to be a closely-contested back-and-forth affair.
The lead changed hands four times over a one-minute span during the first quarter. Then junior Nathan Mirich made a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Thunderbirds up for good during a 55-41 victory Saturday afternoon.
East (16-2) led by six points at halftime. It stretched the lead to as much as 17 points in the game’s final minute.
“That’s a good team that shoots the ball well, and it’s tough to hold them to 41,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “I was really proud of the kids’ effort, their scrappiness, toughness and how well they rebounded.
“We didn’t give them many second chances to hang around.”
The Thunderbirds entered the game averaging just shy of six made 3-pointers per game. They made just three Saturday. Instead, their points came from driving to the basket, making mid-range jump shots and scoring in transition.
“They were running us off the line in the first quarter, and we adjusted to that,” said junior Drew Jackson, who scored a game-high 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting. “We made a couple big 3s when we needed them. We were able to take advantage of what they gave us.”
Jackson also grabbed seven rebounds.
Senior forward Kysar Jolley added 11 rebounds, 10 points and three steals before fouling out with 3:21 remaining in the game. Junior Cam Hayes had nine points and six rebounds.
Bodie Williams led the Bolts (9-8) with 14 points, while Josh Klaassen added 11.
EAST 55, THUNDER BASIN 41
Thunder Basin…… 9 8 10 14 – 41
Cheyenne East…… 13 10 16 16 – 55
Thunder Basin: New 0, LaFramboise 8, Vetter 2, Schilling 3, Howell 3, Klaassen 11, Williams 14, Terrell 0.
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 2, Jo. Rayl 0, Na. Mirich 8, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 2, Jackson 24, C. Hayes 9, Jolley 10.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.