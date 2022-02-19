CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East expected Cheyenne South to employ a couple different zone defenses Friday night.
The Bison had zoned East during their first meeting of the season, and had been having success with those defenses against other foes.
Even though the Thunderbirds knew what was coming, it took them a few possessions to adjust. Once they did, there was no stopping them during a 71-28 victory at Storey Gym.
“We spent all week preparing and watching film to prepare for those tendencies,” said East sophomore Bradie Schlabs, who scored 11 of her 16 points during the first half. “At first, we were a little frantic. As the game went on, we got into our tempo and were able to play our game.
“We all work well together and have different strengths that balance well together. We’re trying to build off of that and play the best we can. We’re really starting to do that.”
East (21-0 overall, 9-0 Class 4A East Conference) twice took a pair of two-point leads early before junior Bailey Williams made a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Bison up 5-4.
T-Birds senior post Darcy Jardine made a bucket on the ensuing possession to put her squad up for good. East outscored South 17-1 over the final 6 minutes, 47 seconds of the opening frame to hold a 21-6 lead after the first quarter.
“We started in a 3-2, and they did a good job of cutting (Jordan) Jones from up top and trusting she was going to be there and make a good, little bounce pass right to space for her,” first-year Bison coach Brodie Epler said. “We switched to a 2-3 to eliminate that, and that opened up some 3-pointers for them.
“They did a good job of taking advantage of what we gave them. They’re so good at that.”
East led South (0-19, 0-9) 41-16 at halftime and pushed the advantage to as much as 45 points late in the fourth quarter.
“The score looks bad, but we’re a lot better than we were the first time we played them,” Epler said. “We trailed 30-0 after the first quarter in that game. The fact we were able to battle for a while, that’s a win.
“I would have liked a little more effort in the second half, but we’re improving, we’re scoring the ball better, and we’re doing a lot of things better.”
T-Birds junior guard Boden Liljedahl led all scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Jones added 10 points, despite being whistled for three fouls midway through the second quarter. Jardine chipped in with eight.
“We’re pretty spoiled in regards to having a lot of kids who step up for each other,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They really enjoy playing hard for each other, and that’s been really rewarding to watch as a coach. It takes special kids to do that for each other night after night.”
South was led by Williams and Amya Smith, who both scored nine points. Kaelin VanTassell chipped in with six points off the bench.
EAST 71, SOUTH 28
Cheyenne East…… 21 20 15 15 – 71
Cheyenne South…… 6 10 6 6 – 28
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 10, H. Kaufman 3, M. Kaufman 6, B. Schlabs 16, Oswald 0, Jardine 8, DeLong 0, Mauthe 0, Cassat 2, Fonseca 0, Liljedahl 20, Gr. Goff 0, Walsh 6.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 3, Montgomery 0, Brennan 0, Smith 9, Williams 9, K. VanTassell 6, Garcia 1.