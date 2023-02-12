CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East’s matchup with fifth-ranked Thunder Basin was shaping up to be a closely-contested back-and-forth affair.

The lead changed hands four times over a one-minute span during the first quarter. Then junior Nathan Mirich made a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Thunderbirds up for good during a 55-41 victory Saturday afternoon.


