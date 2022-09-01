CHEYENNE – Mikaila Trujillo was less than 100% healthy much of last fall’s cross-country season.
The Cheyenne East senior wasn’t dealing with the standard soreness and fatigue that accompany training for an endurance sport, though. An injury two doctors told her was another stress fracture nagged and lingered.
She had dealt with a stress fracture during her sophomore campaign, but this felt different.
Trujillo, her coaches and her family wondered why stress fractures were becoming a chronic issue. Desperate for answers, Trujillo went to Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado, for a third opinion. The doctor ordered an MRI, but canceled it just a few minutes into the appointment.
“He messed with my foot a little bit and told me he knew exactly what the problem was, and that it wasn’t a stress fracture,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo’s build and the running style she developed to overcome it had strained the tibialis anterior in her right leg, which is a muscle that runs from the inside of the foot all the way to the knee. Trujillo’s tibialis anterior was pulling her ankle apart and straining her shin.
“She’s asymmetrical, which is why she was getting hurt on that one side,” said East coach Rebecca Fournier, who works as a physical therapist. “Before we knew what her injury was, we were looking at her foot mechanics and biomechanics, trying to figure out what the issue was and how to fix it.
“There was nothing we could do to fix things for her. She needed time off and external support from her orthotics.”
Trujillo joked that she now has shoe inserts littering her house.
Her time off came during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. She didn’t completely shut it down during the indoor season, though. She cross-trained in ways that wouldn’t stress her injury and competed in just enough meets to be part of East’s 4x800-meter relay team.
“We had a super good shot of winning the state title, and I wanted to be part of that,” said Trujillo, who ran the second leg of that state championship-winning relay.
Being sidelined for the entirety of the outdoor season was not easy for Trujillo, especially because she continued to attend meets as a team manager.
Despite her injury woes, Trujillo still managed to place 14th at last year’s Class 4A state cross-country meet in Ethete. She finished 10th as a freshman and 11th as a sophomore, and hopes to cap her high school career with her best finish to date.
Fournier is confident Trujillo’s injury experience will only help her.
“She’s a tough, gritty kid who is willing to push through a lot,” the coach said. “We’ve had to have conversations about listening to your body, catching things early and dealing with it before you get to the point where you can’t run anymore.
“She’s getting better at recognizing those signs and doing preventative exercises with more consistency.”
Trujillo regularly does resistance band work to strengthen the muscles in her lower leg. She has felt some numbness and had some swelling in her right foot, but was able to treat it with ice. Trujillo said she is becoming more acquainted with ice this fall.
“I’m taking a lot of ice baths now,” she said with a laugh. “I’m doing about one or two each week. You should do ice baths pretty regularly when you run. I’m doing more now.”
Trujillo placed 36th at the season-opening John Martin Invitational in Fort Collins. It wasn’t her best race, but it was a good starting point, Fournier said.
“She’s rusty when it comes to racing,” she said. “Her fitness is good, and her practices have been really good, but she hasn’t really raced for about a year. She’s getting used to pushing her lactic acid threshold again.
“I’m not worried about where she’s going to be by the end of the season.”
On the course
East, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South all will compete in the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. The college portion of the meet – which includes the University of Wyoming – starts at 9 a.m. The high school varsity races are slated to start at 10 a.m.
Pine Bluffs-Burns races at the Gering (Nebraska) Invitational on Friday.
The Central and South golf teams will play at the Buffalo Invitational starting today, while East is competing at the Rawlins Invite.
On the court
Cheyenne’s high school tennis squads will all compete against their northern counterparts today. South wraps up its northern road trip by playing at Sheridan today. East and Central will square off with Campbell County and Thunder Basin today in Gillette. They’ll play at Sheridan on Friday.
The Burns, Central and South volleyball teams will compete at the Gillette Invitational starting Friday, while East plays in the Evanston Invite. Pine Bluffs hosts Lingle-Fort Laramie tonight before playing at Yuma, Colorado, on Friday.
In the pool
Central hosts Kelly Walsh in a dual Friday and competes at the Laramie Invite on Saturday. South hosts Newcastle and Rawlins on Friday and Newcastle on Saturday. East will be at the Green River Invitational both days.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.