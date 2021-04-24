CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East softball team found success in the batters box Friday afternoon.
The Lady Thunderbirds turned 15 hits into a 14-2 win over Cheyenne South.
“It could go one of two ways where it does or doesn’t go so well,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “(South pitcher Michaela Moorehouse) started out throwing hard, but credit to our girls, they came out and started swinging right away.”
In the top of the first inning, East’s Trista Stehwien managed to get on second base after an errant throw to first base from South shortstop Andraya Dimas. Gracie Oswald was next to the plate for East and smacked a hard grounder in between Dimas and third base, which brought Stehwien home and resulted in a double. However, an error from South left fielder Darcy Deibert allowed Oswald to score in the same play.
Jaylyn Christensen followed Oswald’s run with a solo home run to left center field. Christensen finished 3 for 3 at the plate.
“I was just really focused today and knew I needed to hit good this game because previous games were not so well,” Christensen said. “I was really excited, pumped up and ready to play.”
The Bison struggled to get any offense in the bottom of the opening frame and East built on its advantage in the second. After Stehwien brought in another run, righty Oswald hit a two-run triple to opposite field, scoring Ariana Galicia and Stehwien.
South gained a little bit of momentum in the bottom of the inning and cut into East’s lead. Grace Cahill doubled up the middle and Deibert brought Cahill around the bases with a blooper that dropped behind first base. A triple from Allie Robért scored Deibert for South’s second and final run of the contest.
After recently struggling to get the bats going, it was good to see South’s offense find some life, Bison coach Curtis Quigley said.
“What you saw (Friday) is that product of that bitterness in our mouth,” Quigley said. “We went to work the past two weeks and we really focused on hitting, hitting on time and having good approaches at the plate and it showed (Friday).
“Our kids are more prepared at the plate than they were a couple weeks ago and I think that’s product of their hard work.”
The Lady Thunderbirds scored two more runs in the fourth inning after neither team could gain any traction in the third. But it was the fifth and final frame where East put the game away.
Jaylyn McMahon was pinch hitting in the ninth hole and singled to right-center field, advancing to second on the throw. Galicia doubled to center, scoring McMahon and Stehwien followed with a two-run homer to left center. East scored two more runs and held South scoreless in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.
Oswald went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Stehwien brought in three runs on two hits.
East (4-4) started the season on a four-game losing streak. The script has flipped and the T-Birds are currently on a four-game winning streak.
“Everything’s honestly just starting to come together,” Adam Galicia said. “We’re just building for the rest of the year.”
EAST 14, SOUTH 2 (5)
Cheyenne East…… 340 25 – 14 15 2
Cheyenne South…. 020 00 – 2 5 5
Cheyenne East pitching: Galicia, Christensen (5) and Stehwien. Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh.
W: Galicia. L: Moorehouse.
2B: Cheyenne East 4 (Galicia 2, Oswald, Christensen); Cheyenne South 3 (Moorehouse, Deibert, Cahill). 3B: Cheyenne East 1 (Oswald); Cheyenne South 1 (Robert). HR: Cheyenne East 2 (Christensen, Stehwien).