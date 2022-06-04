CHEYENNE – Gracie Oswald was familiar with the under-18 fastpitch softball scene entering her freshman season after spending some time with the Cheyenne Extreme U18 squad as an eighth-grader.
It gave her a glimpse of how she needed to adjust if she wanted to make an impact. However, there wasn’t much adjusting, and the impact the sophomore had on the roster seemed to be immediate.
“I kinda surprised myself. It was just having confidence and knowing I could handle the older pitchers,” she said. “And after the first couple of weeks, and after getting some good hits, I knew that I could hang.”
But even before last summer, Oswald really felt like she belonged. In her first prep softball game – and Cheyenne East’s first game ever – Oswald hit a home run. It was just the second outside-the-park home run of her career.
“That kind symbolized how my season, and my summer, would go,” she said.
Oswald built on her freshman season with Extreme and put together another solid season with East, which just ended last month. She posted a .302 batting average and had the second-most plate appearances for Extreme last season, while her 22 RBI ranked fourth on the roster.
As her bat continues to develop, she’s expecting to carry that momentum into this summer and into this weekend’s Extreme Weekend tournament.
“She’s maturing; you can just see she’s developing mentally, physically, and just becoming one of those dependable players that, as a coach, you know you’re going to get their best all of the time,” Extreme coach Adam Galicia said. “And I’m able to count on her now in big situations to make big hits and make a play when we need her to.”
Oswald tends to thrive with extra base hits, not often struggling to put the ball where she wants to and in outfield gaps. Her seven doubles were tied for most on Extreme last season, and her six triples paced East this spring.
It’s a product of her off-season commitment, she said.
“It’s just putting in a lot of hard work in the winter and in the batting cages and trying to be perfect at all of the little things so that when I get into game mode, it translates over,” she said. “And then I know can be confident up there.”
Her speed and smarts on the base path also translate to extra bases.
“Her power alley is right-center (field), so when she’s making that contact, she has a big gap out there,” Galicia said. “She’s a good base runner, and she has the speed … that’s just another level where she’s grown and developed.”
One of Oswald’s few struggles is staying disciplined at the plate and avoiding laying off of pitches that are above the strike zone. It’s a struggle she has gradually continued to overcome, Galicia said, and still remains one of Oswald’s goals as Extreme’s season gets into full swing.
“Sometimes I swing at pitches that are over my head, and that’s my downfall,” Oswald said. “So, I’m going to try and clean that up a little bit.”
Typically a centerfielder, Oswald will also be working on her craft at third base, playing a position Extreme needs to fill this summer. Galicia said he’s confident in her flexibility playing the field, and that when she puts everything together, she has a lot of potential.
“I expect her to have a big summer, I really do, and to be a big part of our weekend,” the coach said.