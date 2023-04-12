CHEYENNE — Sometimes the best scoring chances don’t find the back of the net, and teams just need to catch a break.
Such was the case for Cheyenne East during a 1-0 win over visiting Cheyenne South on Wednesday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Thunderbirds outshot South 19-5 overall and peppered the goal with 11 shots on frame. That included several shots that went just wide of the goal, or required solid play from Bison goalkeeper Aiden Mitchell.
The shot that separated the teams on the scoreboard came in the 53rd minute, when Caleb Rains’ effort from the right side of the field hit off a South player and got past Mitchell for 1-0 lead.
“We asked our guys to find a ball in a dangerous spot,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “When Caleb Rains went into the game with about 30 minutes left, the tenor changed, and our guys increased their effort.
“He worked his tail off and earned a lucky break by putting the ball in a dangerous spot. You feel bad for the kid from South who had it go off of him, but it happened because we put the ball in a dangerous area through effort.”
Despite the lopsided stats, the match was fairly even, with both teams trading possession and counterattacks between the penalty areas. South had the best scoring chance of the opening half when Armando Hernandez redirected a Will Bechtel corner kick toward the goal, forcing East goalkeeper Rylan Ward to make a diving save in the 37th minute.
“That might have been the best soccer I’ve seen the boys play this season,” South coach Joshua Eastman said. “We possessed the ball really well and had several good scoring opportunities. We allowed too many shots, but our defense is really starting to step up and make the adjustments we’re teaching them in practice.”
Cameron challenged East’s defense — and senior Mason Richards, in particular — with elevating its level of play. The T-Birds responded.
“As a back four, they all did a nice job,” Cameron said. “Mason Richards was kind of unreal. He had a couple plays where he made recovery runs, stepped in, won the ball, turned and found a guy to get us out of trouble.
“That’s as good as I’ve seen him play this year. I’ve challenged him to make plays like that. That’s what we needed to limit a team to five shots. Limiting a team to five shots is great.”
Richards called Wednesday’s victory a step in the right direction for East.
“We did a good job of holding our formation, keeping our line and talking to each other when we were clearing out balls,” Richards said. “Being able to do that helped us perform and get balls out when they needed to get out.
“I needed to lead my team a little bit better and show them the way. I also needed to rely on my team and let them step up. The energy from the rest of the team really fueled me.”
EAST 1, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goal: East, own goal, 53.
Shots: South 5, East 19. Shots on goal: South 3, East 11. Saves: South 10 (Mitchell); East 3 (Ward).
Corner kicks: South 3, East 6. Offsides: South 1, East 1. Fouls: South 10, East 11. Yellow cards: South 2 (Hernandez, 56. de la Rosa, 67).