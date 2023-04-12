CHEYENNE — Sometimes the best scoring chances don’t find the back of the net, and teams just need to catch a break.

Such was the case for Cheyenne East during a 1-0 win over visiting Cheyenne South on Wednesday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus