2023 East logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East withstood nearly everything No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin threw at it Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The lone miscue was a foul in the penalty area that gave Attie Westbrook a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Westbrook stepped to the spot and sent a right-footed shot to her left that narrowly eluded East goalkeeper Aryana Booth, who was diving to her right.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus