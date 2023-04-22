CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East withstood nearly everything No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin threw at it Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The lone miscue was a foul in the penalty area that gave Attie Westbrook a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Westbrook stepped to the spot and sent a right-footed shot to her left that narrowly eluded East goalkeeper Aryana Booth, who was diving to her right.
That goal was the different in a 1-0 Bolts’ victory.
“The girls played really well, and I’m proud of their effort,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “In games like this, you only get so many shots, and we didn’t take enough of them. We were looking for the perfect shot instead of just taking a shot and putting their keeper under pressure.”
The Bolts outshot East 11-3 overall, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.
Booth posted all eight of her saves in the first half. That included rockets off the Brooke Dunham’s right foot in the 21st and 34th minutes. On the second one, Booth dropped to her knees and got her hands up in time to make the save at her head.
“I’ve played with her on some traveling teams, so I know her style of play a little bit, and that helped with those saves,” Booth said.
The Thunderbirds’ best scoring chance came in the 50th minute when junior Jordan Griess beat Thunder Basin’s defense pulling goalkeeper Morgan Shirley off her line to the top of the penalty area. Griess sent a shot to the left that went wide of the goal.
Avery Brinkman caught up to the shot before it crossed the end line and fired a shot of her own, but Bolts defender Sam Bonar stepped in front of the ball and kept it out of the net to keep the score 0-0.
“That stings, especially when the game-winning goal is decided by a penalty kick,” Brinkman said. “We had chances, but we just couldn’t get any to go. This shows how good of a team we can be when we play together.”
THUNDER BASIN 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: TB, Westbrook (penalty kick), 57.
Shots: TB 11, CE 3. Shots on goal: TB 9, CE 3. Saves: TB 3 (Shirley 2, Team 1); CE 8 (Booth).
Corner kicks: TB 5, CE 2. Offsides: TB 0, CE 1. Fouls: TB 6, CE 9. Yellow cards: TB 1 (Bonar); CE (Walsh, 35. Pierson, 57. Bench, 58).
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.