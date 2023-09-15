CHEYENNE — The power hitting and defensive prowess of Laramie was on full display Thursday night at Cheyenne East.

In the end, Laramie proved too much for the Thunderbirds to handle. While East put up a good fight against the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Laramie capitalized on mistakes and won the match, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.

