LARAMIE – Possessing the ball and applying the majority of the pressure netted positive results for the Laramie High boys soccer team.
The Plainsmen rebounded from Thursday’s 1-0 physical loss at Cheyenne Central for a 3-0 home win against Cheyenne East at Deti Stadium in Class 4A East Conference action.
“We had some people with injuries and tired legs from (Thursday night),” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “So it was kind of a grinder, having to find a way to create some offensive opportunities.
“In the first half, we had the right ideas but it was just execution because our legs were heavy. We had to find a way to execute, take care of the ball and keep the ball by having the other team work to take it back – if you keep giving them the ball you have to work that much harder – let the ball do the work.”
The Plainsmen (4-4 overall, 4-4 East) and Thunderbirds traded the ball up and down the field for nearly the first 15 minutes of action.
Laramie’s fourth shot and second on goal broke the scoreless tie in the 14th minute. Senior Kelton Spiegelberg passed the ball to junior Cameron Hoberg, who beat his defender into the right part of the 18-yard box. His mid-high shot counted when it went inside the far post into the right netting for a 1-0 lead that lasted until halftime.
“Kelton got a good ball, saw me running wide and just played an amazing ball to me,” Hoberg said. “It was basically me and the goalie (East senior Logan Opsal), and I put it in the far-right corner.
“We’ve improved a lot from the start of the season to now and really starting to connect better by looking for those gaps up top and playing through balls.”
East (1-7, 1-6) started the second half with some of its best scoring chances of the game. Junior Roberto Carlos Moreno had a strong shot just outside the top left of the box just wide of the far post in the 49th minute.
Laramie tallied its second goal in the 54th minute when Spiegelberg gained possession of the ball, dribbled just a couple of yards and fired from a little more than 30 yards away into the top right corner.
The T-Birds tallied six shots in the game, and their first attempt on goal was from Moreno at close range from the center but was blocked by a Laramie defender. Plainsman junior keeper Talon Luckie did not have to record a save in the contest.
“Our style of play was pretty good and we had moments when our attack looked pretty good, ending with some chances, probably not on goal, but with chances for shots,” East coach Ryan Cameron said.
“We made three defensive mistakes, and Laramie capitalized on all three, which good teams will do against you. … We have to figure out how to clean up those mistakes and figure out how to put the ball in the back of the net and at least make the keeper make some saves.”
The Plainsmen had 17 shots, seven on goal. The final goal came off a shot from Hoberg, which Opsal stopped for one of his three saves. But the ball rebounded to Laramie sophomore Gage Hepworth for the putback in the 77th.
“In the second half we did a better job of keeping the ball in East’s half,” Moore said. “At the end, once we settled down and slowed the game down when we were ahead, we started possessions better, and (more) opportunities opened up when we took care of the ball better.”
LARAMIE 3, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Laramie, Hoberg (Spiegelberg), 14th. Laramie, Spiegelberg, 54th. Laramie, Hepworth, 77th.
Shots: East 6, Laramie 17. Shots on goal: East 1, Laramie 7. Saves: East 3 (Opsal), Laramie 1 (team).
Corner kicks: East 0, Laramie 1. Offsides: East 1, Laramie 1. Fouls: East 8, Laramie 8. Yellow cards: East (Pickett, 72nd).