Cheyenne East wide receiver Gavin Goff, left, carries the ball during the second half of the game against Kelly Walsh on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell, center, hands the ball off to running back Cade Pugh during the second half of the game against Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East's Gavin Goff, right, celebrates with Eli Collins after Goff scored a touchdown during the second half of the game against Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell (13) carries the ball during the second half of the game against Kelly Walsh on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell is tackled by Kelly Walsh's Esaias Spillane during the second half Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell, right, fakes a handoff to running back Cade Pugh during the second half of the game against Kelly Walsh on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East Thunderbirds band members and students watch the game against Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East Thunderbirds cheerleaders sing "Sweet Caroline" with the crowd in between quarters of the game against Kelly Walsh on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cheyenne East defeated Kelly Walsh 34-9. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Improved play on both lines helped No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East walk away with a 34-9 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday.
Senior quarterback Graedyn Buell scored a 7-yard touchdown on the Thunderbirds’ opening drive, but Kelly Walsh marched down the field little by little on its ensuing drive. The Trojans got to East’s 18 before their offense stalled and they settled for a field goal.