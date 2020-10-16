CHEYENNE – Improved play on both lines helped No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East walk away with a 34-9 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday.

Senior quarterback Graedyn Buell scored a 7-yard touchdown on the Thunderbirds’ opening drive, but Kelly Walsh marched down the field little by little on its ensuing drive. The Trojans got to East’s 18 before their offense stalled and they settled for a field goal.

