CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East outscored the Tigers’ 48-13 over the final three quarters to run away with a 54-20 road win Friday.

Renton Jensen rushed for three touchdowns and caught another for East (5-0). Jakob Culver and Garet Schlabs also hauled in touchdown passes. Culver also nabbed two interceptions, while Drew Jackson rushed for a touchdown, snared an interception and had a pass breakup.

