CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East outscored the Tigers’ 48-13 over the final three quarters to run away with a 54-20 road win Friday.
Renton Jensen rushed for three touchdowns and caught another for East (5-0). Jakob Culver and Garet Schlabs also hauled in touchdown passes. Culver also nabbed two interceptions, while Drew Jackson rushed for a touchdown, snared an interception and had a pass breakup.
“We started out pretty good offensively, and then things happen that brought us down, but we got rolling in the second quarter,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Our defense really got rolling, and that got the rest of the team going. That helped the offense get rolling.”
Hayes completed 22 of 33 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. Schlabs posted 102 receiving yards. Jensen rushed for 72 yards.
Brenden Bohlmann kicked a pair of field goals for the T-Birds. Angelo Lahnert finished with eight tackles (four solo), while Nathan Mirich had seven (three solo and one for loss). Senior linebacker Ethan Brinkman recovered a fumble.
Natrona 57 Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE – Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 3-ranked Natrona County to a 57-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Friday in Casper.
Breckin McClintock hauled in five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Mason Weickum rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
The Mustangs forced six turnovers.
South safety Damien Pino had 9½ tackles, including a solo stop and 1½ tackles for loss. Cornerback Santana Trujillo finished with eight tackles (two solo), while Noah Haggberg had seven assisted tackles and a fumble recovery.