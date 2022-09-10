CHEYENNE – Senior wide receiver Dom Kaszas caught five passes for 108 yards and returned a pair of punts for touchdowns to help No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East to a 52-42 victory over third-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.

Kaszas had punt return touchdowns of 50 and 80 yards during the first quarter to put East up 14-0.

