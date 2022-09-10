CHEYENNE – Senior wide receiver Dom Kaszas caught five passes for 108 yards and returned a pair of punts for touchdowns to help No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East to a 52-42 victory over third-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
Kaszas had punt return touchdowns of 50 and 80 yards during the first quarter to put East up 14-0.
“He’s getting comfortable with what we’re doing, and he’s making plays,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Those special teams touchdowns he had aren’t anything we’re doing to free him up. They’re all him.”
Junior quarterback Cam Hayes completed 16 of 32 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
“The offense really started rolling and the offensive line got the running game going,” Goff added. “The defense played good all night and (Thunder Basin’s) offense is good and made plays. Our offense finally got over that edge.”
Nathan Mirich posted seven tackles (four solo) and grabbed an interception for East (3-0). Kaszas also had an interception, as did Garet Schlabs. Schlabs had seven tackles (five solo) and four pass breakups.
Kelly Walsh 17 Cheyenne South 7
CHEYENNE – The Trojans scored all their points over the final three quarters.
Kadon Boyce got Kelly Walsh (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser pushed the lead to 10-0 on a six-yard touchdown run with 3:32 to play in the half.
Gibson connected with Vance Broadway for a 20-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter for a 17-0 advantage.
Senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez found classmate Robert Pountney for a 36-yard touchdown with 5:55 to play.
The Bison (0-3) blocked a punt in the second quarter and recovered a pair of punts during the fourth quarter.