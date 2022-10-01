CHEYENNE – No. 2-ranked Sheridan overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat top-ranked Cheyenne East 42-39 on Friday night at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan.
East held a 17-14 halftime lead. The lead changed hands five times during the second half.
“It was a great game, and both sides played really hard,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Sheridan just made more plays than we did. That’s a credit to them. Our kids were making plays, but we didn’t make enough to beat that ballclub.”
Sheridan senior running back Colson Coon – the defending Wyoming Gatorade player of the year – rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns.
East got 403 passing yards and three touchdowns from junior quarterback Cam Hayes. Garet Schlabs hauled in 16 of those passes for 174 yards and three scores. Junior Drew Jackson had nine catches for 114 yards. He also rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries.
Nathan Mirich caught 11 passes for 93 yards for East (5-1), which hosts Cheyenne Central (4-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Pine Bluffs 56 Lusk 0
CHEYENNE – Neither Lusk nor lightning delays could slow No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick completed 13 of 21 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Fornstrom hauled in four passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He also posted five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and an interception.
Taylor Beeken rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries. Ryan Mohren and Abe Serrano had rushing touchdowns, while Alex Sloan also caught a touchdown.