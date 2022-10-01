Garet Schlabs

CHEYENNE – No. 2-ranked Sheridan overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat top-ranked Cheyenne East 42-39 on Friday night at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan.

East held a 17-14 halftime lead. The lead changed hands five times during the second half.

