Nash Coleman

Nash Coleman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East freshman Nash Coleman fired a two-day score of 4-over-par 148 to win the Class 4A East Conference golf tournament on Tuesday at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan.

Cheyenne Central’s Alexander Miller placed third (153), while teammate Caden Cunningham split sixth (159).

Sheridan won the team title at 638, while Central was third (650) and East fourth (664).

Sheridan also won the girls team title (464). Central took second (521).

Lady Indians junior Katie Cobb and Barrett Georges split third place at 20-over 164. Central’s Alyssa Averill placed ninth (193) and East’s Jaimee Palmer was 10th (194).

