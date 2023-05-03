2023 East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE – Gracie Oswald’s four-RBI day helped Cheyenne East’s girls softball team pick up a 13-5 conference win over Laramie on Tuesday.

The T-Birds jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. After Laramie cut it to a five-run deficit, East responded with six runs in the fourth and fifth inning to seize control of the game.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus