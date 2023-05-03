CHEYENNE – Gracie Oswald’s four-RBI day helped Cheyenne East’s girls softball team pick up a 13-5 conference win over Laramie on Tuesday.
The T-Birds jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. After Laramie cut it to a five-run deficit, East responded with six runs in the fourth and fifth inning to seize control of the game.
Oswald went 3-for-4 from the plate on the day, notching two doubles and a single. Trista Stehwien, Jaylyn Christensen and Aleah Brooks all picked up home runs in the game, as well. The T-Birds outhit the Plainsmen 15-7 in the game.
Oswald carried her great performance into the second half of the double header, batting 3-for-3 and picking up three more RBIs to help lead East’s to a 7-2 win.
Christensen and McKenzie Millar both went 2-for-3 in the contest as well.
Central sweeps Wheatland
CHEYENNE – Izzy Thomas led the Lady Indians with a five-hit performance, including two doubles and a home run, in Central’s 26-4 conference win over Wheatland on Tuesday.
The Indians recorded 23 hits and 20 RBIs during the contest, while allowing just three hits to Wheatland. Bailey Martinez joined Thomas in a perfect day from the plate, recording five hits in five appearances.
The nightcap game between the two teams went much different. Central trailed 12-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth, before rattling off 10 runs in the final two innings to secure the win 14-12.
With a runner on base, Chloe Ross singled on the first pitch of the at bat to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. It capped off a 2-for-3 performance from the plate for Ross on the day. Izzy Kelly went 4-for-4 during the game, including a double and a home run.