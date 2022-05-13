Lillian Vallejo

Lillian Vallejo

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports//

CHEYENNE — A five-run fifth inning helped Cheyenne East pull away for a 12-6 victory over Laramie during the first contest of Thursday’s doubleheader.

East had five hits in the fifth inning, including an RBI double from Lillian Vallejo that scored Gracie Oswald and out the T-Birds ahead for good.

Oswald was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs and Aleah Brooks was 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs. Rylee Stephenson pitched four innings of relief and allowed zero runs on three hits.

The Lady Plainsmen got hits from eight different players in the second game of the twinbill to pick up a 14-8 win.

Ella Neider was 3 for 3 with three runs and Oswald, Vallejo, Stephenson and Raquel Romero all had one RBI.

