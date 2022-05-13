PREP SOFTBALL: East splits twinbill with Laramie May 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lillian Vallejo Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports// Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — A five-run fifth inning helped Cheyenne East pull away for a 12-6 victory over Laramie during the first contest of Thursday’s doubleheader.East had five hits in the fifth inning, including an RBI double from Lillian Vallejo that scored Gracie Oswald and out the T-Birds ahead for good.Oswald was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs and Aleah Brooks was 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs. Rylee Stephenson pitched four innings of relief and allowed zero runs on three hits.The Lady Plainsmen got hits from eight different players in the second game of the twinbill to pick up a 14-8 win.Ella Neider was 3 for 3 with three runs and Oswald, Vallejo, Stephenson and Raquel Romero all had one RBI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inning Gracie Oswald Lillian Vallejo Baseball Sport Cheyenne East Rylee Stephenson Run Plainsmen Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Johnson hired as South’s third AD Burns alum Romsa tabbed as next Broncs football coach Relaxed approach helps Pine Bluffs' Reed Thompson shine Cowley, Thomson, Warner sign with schools Young Lady Plainsmen look to carry success into postseason Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists