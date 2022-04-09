CHEYENNE — Aleah Brooks drove home five runs on two home runs to lift Cheyenne East to 10-5 win over Wheatland during the conference portion of Friday’s doubleheader.
Brooks put East ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer that scored Ella Neider and Gracie Oswald. Wheatland responded by tying the game before Emily Schlagel knocked in a run and Brooks’ second homer in the bottom of the fifth scored two. The T-Birds pulled away in the bottom of the sixth.
Brooks also picked up the win in the circle, pitching three innings with zero earned runs and fanning six batters.
East 12 Wheatland 1
Seven batters tallied an RBI as East picked up a 12-1 win in the backend of the twinbill in a four-inning contest.
Brooks was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI and Neider and Rylee Stephenson both drove home two runs. Oswald, Lillian Vallejo, Schlagel, and Bailey Earley all had one RBI. The T-Birds drew four walks and had four hits in the bottom of the third to score six runs and eventually end the game early.
South drops two to Campbell County
Campbell County’s pitchers kept Cheyenne South off-balance as the Camels didn’t allow a hit in a 25-0 win in the first contest of Friday’s doubleheader.
Alyssa Albaugh and Charleigh Mellish split time in the circle for the Bison.
South dropped its second game 30-0 in a four-inning affair. The Camels combined to drive in 23 of those runs while South could only get one hit on the day from Kaelin VanTassell.