CHEYENNE — A no-hitter from Ariana Galicia helped carry the Cheyenne East softball team to a 15-0 win over Wheatland on Friday.
Galicia finished the game with eight strikeouts. Trista Stehwien finished with three runs batted in and scored three runs. Grace Oswald went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs.
The game was called after three innings because of a 10-run rule.
EAST 15, WHEATLAND 0
Cheyenne East………..690 xxx x — 15 12 1
Wheatland……………..000 xxx x — 0 0 1
Cheyenne East pitchers: Galicia. Wheatland pitchers: Stearns.
W: Galicia. L: Stearns.
2B: East 2 (Galicia, West); Wheatland 0. 3B: East: 2 (Stehwein); Wheatland 0.