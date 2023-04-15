Jaylyn Christensen

CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the East Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.

The Thunderbirds took the opener 6-2. Senior right-hander Jaylyn Christensen struck out 10 hitters and allowed just four hits during the seven-inning complete game victory. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate.


