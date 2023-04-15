CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Cheyenne East improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the East Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
The Thunderbirds took the opener 6-2. Senior right-hander Jaylyn Christensen struck out 10 hitters and allowed just four hits during the seven-inning complete game victory. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Emily Schlagel and Trista Stehwien both went 2-for-3. Schlagel hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Stehwien had a double.
East used a pair of five-run innings to take the second game 13-7. Gracie Oswald went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and six RBI. Stehwien was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
The T-Birds are scheduled to play Campbell County in a doubleheader at 10 a.m. today in Gillette.
Campbell County sweeps Central
CHEYENNE – Campbell County took both games of a doubleheader with visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday in Gillette.
The Camels picked up a 12-1 win in the opener, and took the nightcap 14-6.
Central (5-4 overall, 2-3 East Conference) got hits from Izzy Kelly and Madi Birt in the first game. Birt’s knock was a double.
An eight-run second inning helped Campbell County take control of Game 2. Kelly finished the game 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Cam Moyte went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Katie Hinz added two hits and an RBI.
The Indians play Thunder Basin in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. today in Gillette.