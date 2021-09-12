CHEYENNE — Jackson Cook won both of his matches at No. 2 singles on Saturday to help the Cheyenne Central boys win duals over Rock Springs and Green River.
Against Rock Springs, Cook defeated Tegan Conover 6-3, 6-1 while Isaiah Rigg won 6-1,6-1 over Jaxon Smith. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Justin VanKirk and Nathaniel Thonrell won at No. 1 doubles and Grant Hilton and Thomas Smedley won at No. 2 doubles. Sergio Villalobos and Mike Ellison won at No. 3 doubles.
Cook and the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles pairs won against Green River.
Ashli Smedley picked up two wins on the day as the girls won both of their duals, including a clean sweep over Rock Springs. Smedley bested Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup 6-0, 6-0 and outlasted Green River’s Gabrielle Heiser 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler went 2-0 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Thomson and Kashli Brown went 2-0 at No. 3 doubles. Gracie Osterland was 1-1 at No. 2 singles and the duo of Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown were 1-1 at No. 1 doubles.
East girls defeat Green River
CHEYENNE — Wins from all three Cheyenne East girls doubles teams propelled the East girls to a 3-2 dual win over Green River on Saturday.
Sydney O’Brien and Finley Kastens won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles over Alicia Harrison and Kiley Strange. Teghan Baktamarian and Kaydei Murphy defeated Alli Brown and Brianna Strauss 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Zoey Woods and Serena Farris won a two-set match at No. 3 doubles.
Paige Frazier fell at No. 1 singles and Nedra McIlwaine fell at No. 2 singles. Both matches went three sets.
The Green River boys swept East where the T-Birds won 10 games. Five of those wins came from Logan Davis at No. 2 singles. Davis lost to Korbin Arnell 6-1, 6-4.