Colin Crecelius

Colin Crecelius

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Freshman Colin Crecelius won a pair of No. 1 singles matches to help the Cheyenne East boys split duals at Rock Springs and Green River on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds beat Rock Springs 3-2, but lost to Green River 4-1.

