PREP TENNIS: East boys split duals on road

Sep 16, 2022

CHEYENNE – Freshman Colin Crecelius won a pair of No. 1 singles matches to help the Cheyenne East boys split duals at Rock Springs and Green River on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds beat Rock Springs 3-2, but lost to Green River 4-1.

Crecelius picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rock Springs' Caleb Anderson. He downed Green River's Braxton Cordova, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

The East girls lost both duals 3-2. The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Dray and Zoey Woods won both of their matches in straight sets.

The T-Birds open South Regional play today in Rock Springs and Green River.

Central girls sweep two duals

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls tennis team picked up a pair of 5-0 victories against Green River and Rock Springs on Thursday.

The Indians boys topped Rock Springs 4-1, but lost to Green River by the same score. Complete information from the Rock Springs duals was not made available to WyoSports by deadline Thursday.

No. 2 singles player Nathanial Thornell grabbed Central's lone win over Green River, 6-2, 6-3.

The Lady Indians won all their matches against Green River in straight sets.