CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys tennis team swept Rawlins 5-0 Friday, while the girls team fell 2-3.
Colin Crecelius won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3, while Armando Hernandez picked up a pair of 6-0 wins to win the No. 2 singles.
The team of Aiden Bohlender and Landon Schutz won the No. 1 doubles match with a pair of 6-1 wins. Peyton Seelye and Alec Brown won the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles teams won by default.
On the girls side, East picked up wins in the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. Paloma Arago and Ava Courtney won the No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1, while Zi McMullen and Ashley Smith won their match 6-1, 6-2.
Both Central squads sweep Rawlins
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central tennis teams both picked up 5-0 victories Friday afternoon in Rawlins.
No. 2 singles player Nathaniel Thornell won his match 6-0, 6-0. Matthew Klaassen and Cooper Bush also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Thomas Smedley and Owen Black won 6-0, 6-1.
On the girls side, sophomore No. 2 singles player Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf won, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Crimson Flowers and Lucia Shoemaker also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Senior No. 1 singles player Ashli Smedley and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Quincy Dereemer and Lauren O'Donnell both dropped just one game in their matches.
South falls to Rock Springs and Green River
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South's boys tennis team lost both of its duals on Friday to Rock Springs and Green River.
The Bison fell 2-3 to the Tigers. Andrew Lock (6-1, 6-0) and Lukas Davidson (6-2, 6-0) picked up the wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectfully.
South dropped its second dual as well, falling 1-5 to Green River. Lock had the team's lone win on the day, winning the No. 1 tennis match with a pair of 6-0 wins.
