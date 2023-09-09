Armando Hernandez

Armando Hernandez

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East boys tennis team swept Rawlins 5-0 Friday, while the girls team fell 2-3.

Colin Crecelius won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3, while Armando Hernandez picked up a pair of 6-0 wins to win the No. 2 singles.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus