PREP TENNIS: East splits duals with Rawlins Sep 10, 2022

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys took a 3-2 victory over Rawlins on Friday, while the girls lost 4-1.The boys got wins from Colin Crecelius at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Tyler McCulloch and Ryan Johnson, and the No. 3 tandem of Peyton Seelye and Jude Guevara.East's No. 2 team of Jakob Romine and Aiden Bohlender lost 1-6, 6-2, 5-7.The girls' lone win came from the No. 1 doubles team of Emma Dray and Zoey Woods, 6-0, 6-1. The Lady Thunderbirds lost three matches in three sets.Central sweeps duals from RawlinsCHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central tennis teams beat Rawlins 4-1 on Friday afternoon.The No. 3 doubles team of AJ Pignataro and Nathan Courtright picked up a 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 victory. Mike Ellison won his first No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-3.The girls got a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 11-8 win from the No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Kirkbride and Carly Brown. The No. 1 team of Quincy Dereemer and Genesis Tyler won their match, 6-0, 6-0.