Colin Crecelius

Colin Crecelius

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys took a 3-2 victory over Rawlins on Friday, while the girls lost 4-1.

The boys got wins from Colin Crecelius at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Tyler McCulloch and Ryan Johnson, and the No. 3 tandem of Peyton Seelye and Jude Guevara.

