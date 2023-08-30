2023 East logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – The No. 2 doubles tandem of Peyton Seelye and Alec Brown picked up Cheyenne East’s lone victory during duals with visiting Laramie on Tuesday.

The boys lost 4-1, while the Lady Thunderbirds lost 5-0.


