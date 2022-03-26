PREP TRACK: Cummings wins at Marr Invite Mar 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marik Cummings Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Marik Cummings won the 200-meter dash and placed second in the 100 during the Max Marr Invitational on Friday in Berthoud, Colorado.Times and complete results were not available at press time Friday due to the meet starting late and having technical issues.Senior Ian Garcia also placed third in the 100. The Thunderbirds won the 4x100-meter relay in 42.83 seconds.The East girls were second in the 4x10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW spring ball has no shortage of storylines South tabs Eli Moody as football coach Dut, Grigsby enter transfer portal Cowgirls outlast Tulsa in triple overtime, advance to third round of WNIT Central's Talich commits to UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists