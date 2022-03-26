Marik Cummings

Marik Cummings

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Marik Cummings won the 200-meter dash and placed second in the 100 during the Max Marr Invitational on Friday in Berthoud, Colorado.

Times and complete results were not available at press time Friday due to the meet starting late and having technical issues.

Senior Ian Garcia also placed third in the 100. The Thunderbirds won the 4x100-meter relay in 42.83 seconds.

The East girls were second in the 4x10.

