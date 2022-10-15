Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

CHEYENNE – Senior Elysiana Fonseca posted 14 kills to help Cheyenne East to a 26-28, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Campbell County on Friday night in Gillette.

Nadia Farris added seven kills, while setters Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff both dished out 20 assists. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl had a team-high 26 digs, while Janie Merritt added 15.

