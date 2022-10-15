PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cheyenne East 3 Campbell Co. 1 Oct 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Senior Elysiana Fonseca posted 14 kills to help Cheyenne East to a 26-28, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Campbell County on Friday night in Gillette.Nadia Farris added seven kills, while setters Bradie Schlabs and Gracin Goff both dished out 20 assists. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl had a team-high 26 digs, while Janie Merritt added 15.The Thunderbirds play at Thunder Basin at noon today in Gillette.Thunder Basin 3Cheyenne Central 0CHEYENNE – Ava Beveridge had a team-best five kills for Cheyenne Central during a 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 loss to Thunder Basin on Friday night in Gillette.Junior Aubrey Trujillo finished with 11 digs.The Indians play at Campbell County at noon today in Gillette. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kill Dig Boden Liljedahl Thunder Basin Sport Bradie Schlabs Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys basketball welcomes heightened attention Drew Jackson has been a game-changer for East Expectations sky-high for Linder’s third season in Laramie Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys rally to win at New Mexico