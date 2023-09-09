CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East closed the nonconference portion of its volleyball season with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory over visiting Green River on Friday evening.

Hannah Janes posted 16 kills, while Cashlynn Haws had seven. Senior setter Bradie Schlabs dished out 40 assists. Heather Frank recorded 11 digs and Aleah Brooks had nine.


