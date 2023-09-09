CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East closed the nonconference portion of its volleyball season with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory over visiting Green River on Friday evening.
Hannah Janes posted 16 kills, while Cashlynn Haws had seven. Senior setter Bradie Schlabs dished out 40 assists. Heather Frank recorded 11 digs and Aleah Brooks had nine.
"Setter Charlie Cameron got hurt, so we had to get other girls in," East coach Nicole Quigley said. "Cashlynn Haws and Hannah Janes stepped up."
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs volleyball team topped Big Piney and split with Tongue River on the first day of the Big Horn Invitational on Friday.
Kelsie Bymer had 10 assists in the Hornets' 25-18, 25-15 win over Big Piney. Avery Sweeter, Emily Haas and Hattie Lerwick all had four kills.
Haas had 10 kills in a 25-19, 23-25 tie with Tongue River. Lerwick finished with seven digs. Bymer dished out 10 assists.
CHEYENNE – The Burns volleyball team went 0-2-1 during three matches Friday at the Big Horn Invitational.
The Broncs lost to Upton (21-25, 22-25) and Big Horn (19-25, 18-25) and tied Shoshoni (19-25, 25-22).
Sienna Gallegos posted 22 kills and 11 digs on the day. Brooke Hansen added 13 kills, 15 digs and 14 assists. Madison Foley had 37 digs.
