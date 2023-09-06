Jade Brown
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East rallied for a 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 victory over visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.
Hannah Janes posted a team-best 11 kills, while Aleah Brooks had nine kills and eight digs. Senior Bradie Schlabs dished out 18 assists to go with seven kills and seven digs.
Charlie Cameron had 12 assists, six digs and five kills. Gabby Alvarado added 11 digs. Jade Brown chipped in with seven kills.
