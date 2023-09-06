Jade Brown

Jade Brown

 Matt Atencio/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East rallied for a 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 victory over visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.

Hannah Janes posted a team-best 11 kills, while Aleah Brooks had nine kills and eight digs. Senior Bradie Schlabs dished out 18 assists to go with seven kills and seven digs.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus