CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca led Cheyenne East with eight kills as the Lady Thunderbirds swept Sheridan 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 on Saturday.
Kiera Walsh added seven kills and eight digs and Jenna Merritt had seven kills and three digs. Taliah Morris finished with four kills and three blocks. Setter Alison Crock had 18 assists and four digs.
Libero Boden Liljedahl tallied 11 digs.
Kelly Walsh 3 Cheyenne Central 0
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was swept by Kelly Walsh 25-10, 25-18, 25-8 on Saturday in Casper.
Ava Beveridge and Emma Peel each had three kills while Peel also notched four assists. Lauren Sullivan had 10 digs and Lydia Looby added nine digs. Kelsi Warner had two aces and two assists for the Lady Indians.
Burns goes 1-2 in Scottsbluff
CHEYENNE – Burns closed the Twin Cities Invitational by going 1-2 on Saturday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
The Lady Broncs topped Torrington (25-18, 23-25, 25-21), but lost to Rapid City (South Dakota) Stevens (25-16, 25-13) and Scottsbluff (25-18, 25-21).
Senior setter Rylee Jo Ward dished out 51 assists to go with 18 digs, while classmate Diomena Mercer posted 30 digs on the day.
Emma Norris finished with 28 kills and nine digs. Brooke Hansen recorded 15 kills and 10 digs, and Kylie Gallegos added 11 kills and nine digs.