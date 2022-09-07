Bradie Schlabs

CHEYENNE – Junior Bradie Schlabs posted 20 assists, 12 digs and 10 kills to help Cheyenne East to a 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 victory at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

“We worked through some battles mentally,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We struggled to pass a little bit here and there, but we found ways to keep the ball in play until we could get the point.”

