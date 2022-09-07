PREP VOLLEYBALL: East wins in four at Scottsbluff Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bradie Schlabs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Junior Bradie Schlabs posted 20 assists, 12 digs and 10 kills to help Cheyenne East to a 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 victory at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.“We worked through some battles mentally,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We struggled to pass a little bit here and there, but we found ways to keep the ball in play until we could get the point.”Senior libero Boden Liljedahl posted 29 digs and a 2.65 passer rating. Classmate Elysiana Fonseca added 13 kills and five blocks. Janie Merritt chipped in with 14 digs and eight kills.Junior Gracin Goff added 28 assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kill Assist Dig Sport Volleyball Boden Liljedahl Passer Rating Cheyenne East Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Easton Gibbs embraces chance to be next great Wyoming LB Cowboys storm back to beat Tulsa in 2OT Peasley rebounds in Cowboys' win over Tulsa Tale of the Tape: Tulsa at Wyoming Pokes look to right ship against Tulsa