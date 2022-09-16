PREP VOLLEYBALL: Laramie sweeps visiting East Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Janie Merritt posted a team-best 13 digs and six kills, but it wasn't enough for Cheyenne East during a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 loss Thursday at Laramie.Junior setter Bradie Schlabs had 11 digs and 10 kills, while senior libero Boden Liljedahl finished with 11 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Laramie Volleyball Bradie Schlabs Janie Merritt East Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys get commitment from 3-star point guard Makaih Williams Brothers, former teammates on opposite sides of UW-Air Force matchup PREP FOOTBALL: Kaszas' big game helps East win at Thunder Basin Pokes prepare for unique Air Force offense Dom Kaszas impacted East's win in all three phases