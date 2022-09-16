Cheyenne East

CHEYENNE – Janie Merritt posted a team-best 13 digs and six kills, but it wasn't enough for Cheyenne East during a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 loss Thursday at Laramie.

Junior setter Bradie Schlabs had 11 digs and 10 kills, while senior libero Boden Liljedahl finished with 11 digs.

