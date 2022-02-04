Tyler Dorrell

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

PREP WRESTLING

Cheyenne East 46

Kelly Walsh 23

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East notched four wins by pin and another by major decision during a 46-23 victory over visiting Kelly Walsh on Thursday night.

Tyler Dorrell (138 pounds), Colby Olson (160), Trevor Eldridge (182) and Benjamin Whitright (120) all tallied pins, while R.J. Pino (220) added a major decision.

The Thunderbirds also got wins from Liam Fox (132) and Dominic Lopez (185).

EAST 46, KELLY WALSH 23

126 pounds: Smith, Kelly Walsh, pinned Williams, 2:42; 132: Fox, East, def. Davilla, 12-9; 138: Dorrell, East, pinned Wilson, 0:36; 145: Marker, Kelly Walsh, def. B. Mead, 12-5; 152: Lucchi, Kelly Walsh, def. Cade Pugh, 3-2; 160: Olson, East, pinned LeDoux, 0:35; 170: Hone, Kelly Walsh, tech. fall Scott, 4:46 (18-2); 182: Eldridge, East, pinned Bessey, 1:13; 195: Lopez, East, def. Jones, 4-3; 220: Pino, East, major dec. Foery, 11-2; 285: Green, East, forfeit; 106: Byram, Kelly Walsh, forfeit; 113: Roybal, East, forfeit; 120: Be. Whitright, East, pinned Russell, 3:42.

