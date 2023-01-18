PREP WRESTLING: East boys down Kelly Walsh Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trevor Eldridge Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East won six bouts during a 45-33 dual victory over Kelly Walsh on Tuesday.Trevor Eldridge (195 pounds), Charlie Green (285), Sammy Sanchez (106), Kolby Williams (120) and Liam Fox (145) all won by pin for the Thunderbirds. Colby Olson (182) picked up an 11-9 decision.Natrona County 75Cheyenne South 6CHEYENNE – Senior Santana Trujillo picked up Cheyenne South’s lone victory during its 75-6 dual loss Tuesday night at Natrona County.Trujillo – a 120-pounder – pinned Natrona’s Jay Trujillo in 1 minute, 25 seconds. The Bison gave up 36 points due to forfeits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Victory Natrona County Santana Trujillo Sport Cheyenne East Bout Kelly Walsh Cheyenne Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboys drop seventh straight with 85-68 home loss to Boise State Pokes in the Pros: Wilson's forced fumble helps Bengals win Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports