Trevor Eldridge

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East won six bouts during a 45-33 dual victory over Kelly Walsh on Tuesday.

Trevor Eldridge (195 pounds), Charlie Green (285), Sammy Sanchez (106), Kolby Williams (120) and Liam Fox (145) all won by pin for the Thunderbirds. Colby Olson (182) picked up an 11-9 decision.


