CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East took four wrestlers to the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Liam Fox went 3-2 in the sophomore, 138-pound division. He opened with an 8-6 loss to Dustin Elliott of Delaware before rounding with a pin over Louisiana’s Leeland Webb. He followed that with a 19-4 technical fall against Terrell Maxwell (North Carolina) and a 3-0 win over Jack O’Connor (Illinois). Fox bowed out of the tournament with an 11-1 major decision loss to Lonzy Vielma (Pennsylvania).
Daven Hames was 2-2 in the junior, 152-pound bracket. He opened by pinning Nicholas Chafin (North Carolina) in 3 minutes, 4 seconds. Hames added a 9-4 win over Eric Thomas (Alabama) before being pinned by Dwayne Harris (New York) and Blayne Jarvis (West Virginia).
Charlie Green dropped a pair of decisions in the junior, 285-pound division.
Junior Gracin Goff went 1-2 in the girls 185-pound group. She started the tournament by pinning Hannah McDuffie (Alabama) in 3:39. She dropped to the wrestlebacks when she was pinned by Jayde Massa of Georgia. Goff was eliminated from the tournament in a 9-2 decision against Jaqueline Torres (California).
Cheyenne’s Kozad Porter went 2-2 in the middle school, 119-pound bracket. He opened with an 8-3 loss to Amari Vann (New Jersey) before pinning North Carolina’s Gretchen Toney in 24 seconds. Porter added a 52-second pin against Florida’s Colton Bell. He was eliminated from the event with a 4-3 loss to Kaygen Roberts (Kentucky).