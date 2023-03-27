CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East took four wrestlers to the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Liam Fox went 3-2 in the sophomore, 138-pound division. He opened with an 8-6 loss to Dustin Elliott of Delaware before rounding with a pin over Louisiana’s Leeland Webb. He followed that with a 19-4 technical fall against Terrell Maxwell (North Carolina) and a 3-0 win over Jack O’Connor (Illinois). Fox bowed out of the tournament with an 11-1 major decision loss to Lonzy Vielma (Pennsylvania).


