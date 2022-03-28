web only PREP WRESTLING: East’s Fox earns All-American honors Mar 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Liam Fox Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Alleynah Ronnau Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Colby Olson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Gavyn Aumiller Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Seth Scott Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Ben Whitright Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Isacc Roybal Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Jack Ring Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East freshman Liam Fox went 6-3 and placed eighth at the National High School Coaches Association national wrestling tournament over the weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia.The eighth-place finish earned the 132-pounder All-American honors from the NHSCA. He won three matches by pin and two more by major decision.East sophomore 160-pounder Colby Olson went 3-2 with a pin, while senior 120-pounder Alleynah Ronnau went 3-3 in the girls 120-pound division. Ronnau won one bout by pin and another by major decision.Sophomore Charlie Green went 2-2 with a pin in the 285-pound bracket, while Gavyn Aumiller was 1-2 with a pin in the senior 285 division. Seth Scott (junior 160) was 1-2.East also had freshman Isaac Roybal (132 pounds) and sophomore Benjamin Whitright (120) compete at NHSCA nationals. Both wrestlers went 0-2.Cheyenne Central junior Jack Ring went 4-2 with four pins in the 170-pound division. His two losses came by four combined points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Liam Fox Cheyenne East Benjamin Whitright National High School Coaches Association Sport University Heavy Athletics Charlie Green Alleynah Ronnau Bout Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Decision to come home pays off for Sundance Wicks South tabs Eli Moody as football coach Potential transfer portal needs, targets for UW basketball Johnke column: Changing cheer's WHSAA designation is long overdue Central's Talich commits to UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists