CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East freshman Liam Fox went 6-3 and placed eighth at the National High School Coaches Association national wrestling tournament over the weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The eighth-place finish earned the 132-pounder All-American honors from the NHSCA. He won three matches by pin and two more by major decision.

East sophomore 160-pounder Colby Olson went 3-2 with a pin, while senior 120-pounder Alleynah Ronnau went 3-3 in the girls 120-pound division. Ronnau won one bout by pin and another by major decision.

Sophomore Charlie Green went 2-2 with a pin in the 285-pound bracket, while Gavyn Aumiller was 1-2 with a pin in the senior 285 division. Seth Scott (junior 160) was 1-2.

East also had freshman Isaac Roybal (132 pounds) and sophomore Benjamin Whitright (120) compete at NHSCA nationals. Both wrestlers went 0-2.

Cheyenne Central junior Jack Ring went 4-2 with four pins in the 170-pound division. His two losses came by four combined points.

