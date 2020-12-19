Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Central Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin, Central and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&