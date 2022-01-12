CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East scored six pins in a 60-16 dual win over Laramie on Tuesday evening.

Gavyn Aumiller pinned Cael Churches in 40 seconds at 285 pounds and 160-pounder Colby Olson scored a fall over Cutter Trabing.

Braxden Stewart (138), Tyler Dorrell (145), Dominic Lopez (195) and RJ Pino (220) all pinned their opponents. Kolby Williams and Liam Fox both picked up wins by decision for the T-Birds.

EAST 60, LARAMIE 16

113 pounds: Knerr, Laramie, pinned Atencio, 0:56; 120: Hobbs, Laramie, def. Ben. Whitwright 18-6; 126: Williams, East, def. P. Trabing 5-0; 132: Fox, East, def. Ledford 9-2; 138: Stewart, East, pinned Bailey, 2:42; 145: Dorrell, East, pinned Alvarez, 1:04; 160: Olson, East, pinned C. Trabing, 0:48; 195: Lopez, East, pinned Gottula, 4:25; 220: Pino, East, pinned Bade, 2:15; 285: Aumiller, East, pinned Churches, 0:40.

