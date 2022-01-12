PREP WRESTLING: East wins eight over Laramie Jan 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Colby Olson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Gavyn Aumiller Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East scored six pins in a 60-16 dual win over Laramie on Tuesday evening.Gavyn Aumiller pinned Cael Churches in 40 seconds at 285 pounds and 160-pounder Colby Olson scored a fall over Cutter Trabing.Braxden Stewart (138), Tyler Dorrell (145), Dominic Lopez (195) and RJ Pino (220) all pinned their opponents. Kolby Williams and Liam Fox both picked up wins by decision for the T-Birds.EAST 60, LARAMIE 16113 pounds: Knerr, Laramie, pinned Atencio, 0:56; 120: Hobbs, Laramie, def. Ben. Whitwright 18-6; 126: Williams, East, def. P. Trabing 5-0; 132: Fox, East, def. Ledford 9-2; 138: Stewart, East, pinned Bailey, 2:42; 145: Dorrell, East, pinned Alvarez, 1:04; 160: Olson, East, pinned C. Trabing, 0:48; 195: Lopez, East, pinned Gottula, 4:25; 220: Pino, East, pinned Bade, 2:15; 285: Aumiller, East, pinned Churches, 0:40. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Forwoods honored as region’s top rec soccer coaches Cowboys add transfers at key positions Positive takeaways as UW football enters off-season Former Pokes' QB Sean Chambers transferring to Montana State Analytics expert Ken Pomeroy got his start at UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists