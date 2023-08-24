Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
Cheyenne East senior Renton Jensen poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium on Wednesday. Jensen played running back for the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, but is moving to wide receiver this fall.
CHEYENNE — It would be quicker for Renton Jensen to list the positions he hasn’t played during his Cheyenne East career than the ones he has, especially on defense.
The senior started his career as a wide receiver before moving to running back. He is moving back to receiver this fall. Defensively, Jensen has played safety, cornerback and linebacker. He also played on the Thunderbirds’ punt coverage, punt return, kickoff coverage and kickoff return units.
“He’s like a Swiss Army knife,” senior quarterback Cam Hayes said. “He plays everything, he knows everything, and he sticks right in there and does his job.”
Jensen’s versatility and athleticism have gotten him on the field. His ability to learn the responsibilities of each position have kept him there.
“You have to make sure you get someone who’s as good of an athlete as he is on the field,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He’s so versatile that changes aren’t hard for him. He understands the offense, so we don’t have to sit there and teach it to him constantly. He gets it.
“He’s a versatile and athletic kid we want to make sure is on the field.”
Jensen rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns last season. Most of those yards came when he filled in for classmate Drew Jackson, who was sidelined with a concussion.
“My coaches and teammates put me in a good spot when I had to play more,” Jensen said. “Everyone around me believed in me, and that made it easier to work and get after it.”
Jensen also posted 28½ tackles (12 solo), 2½ sacks and a pass breakup on defense.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is learning how to play receiver again. The physical act of catching the football on the move came back quickly. There are nuances he is still knocking the rust off of.
“I had to relearn the stance, starts, landmarks that help you run your route, and I’ve had to learn how to run the route tree again,” Jensen said. “Our receivers coach, (Paul) Garcia, is always finding new things to give us an edge. You can change up your footwork to make it easier to open field block and easier to run your routes.
“(Garcia) is good at all that stuff.”
Goff appreciates that Jensen feels like he still has work to do as a receiver.
“If players come in with no room for improvement, it’s going to make for a long year,” the coach said. “Kids can always get better. He sees that, and he knows that. That’s a positive thing for him to say.
“He knows he’s not the guy he’s going to be yet, and he’s working hard to be that guy. That’s a huge positive in a high school athlete.”
Jensen enjoys scoring touchdowns, breaking off long runs or hauling in passes downfield. However, he says he gets more enjoyment from helping teammates break long plays by blocking.
“It feels so good when you make a good block as a receiver,” he said. “People think of deep routes and catching passes when they think of receivers, but I like blocking out there. When you do it right, it feels good.
“I also like being on the return teams. When we returned two punts for (touchdowns) against Thunder Basin last year, that was awesome.”
Goff smiles when he hears how much pride Jensen takes in blocking. Receivers and running backs being good blockers have been such a point of emphasis for East that players are frequently reminded that they won’t play if they can’t block.
Jensen not only understands who he’s supposed to block, he understands how he’s supposed to block them and why he’s supposed to block them in specific ways, Goff said.
“You might be able to catch everything thrown your way, but if you can’t block for everyone else, you won’t be on the field,” the coach said. “We have to be able to get outside because that’s two-thirds of the field. (Jensen) understands that.
“Not only does he understand his assignment, but he understands why we block things certain ways and what we’re trying to accomplish by blocking them that way.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.