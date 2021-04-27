CHEYENNE – Both athletes who represented Wyoming at the National High School Coaches Association wrestling championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, placed.
Cheyenne East junior Alleynah Ronnau went 2-3 in the girls 120-pound bracket to place eighth. Ronnau – who was the Thunderbirds’ varsity 106-pounder this season – won one bout by pin, and another by major decision. She was the lone Wyoming girl at the event.
Liam Fox placed sixth in the middle school, 119-pound division. He went 6-3, winning three bouts by major decision and two by fall. His last two losses were by one point, while the third was an 8-0 major decision.