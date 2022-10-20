CHEYENNE – Ynes Ronnau and Emma Smith used to spend cross-country practices commiserating about their dislike for the sport.
“We used to have such a negative mindset when we were running together,” Smith said. “We hated it.”
Added Ronnau: “I would always joke that I was going to die.”
The Cheyenne East juniors have continued to train together, but their mentality is markedly different. They no longer view themselves as merely trying to survive the day’s training. Instead, they’re enjoying it, while pushing themselves to drop more time and move higher up the standings.
Ronnau has been East’s top finisher in five of its seven races this season. She also has been its second finisher once and third the other time.
Smith missed the season-opening John Martin Invitational on Aug. 27 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She has been the Lady Thunderbirds’ top finisher twice, second twice and third two other times.
The emergence of Ronnau and Smith has helped East have consistent team success. It won the Division 2 race at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Colorado, and the varsity division of the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Invite. The T-Birds also were runners-up in the team standings at two meets.
They’re hoping for even more success at the Class 4A state meet Saturday in Ethete.
“We’ve brought our overall average time down, and those two have been the main factors in that,” said East coach Rebecca Fournier, who was voted Class 4A East Conference girls coach of the year after her squad placed third at that meet. “Mikaila (Trujillo) has been strong and steady, as always.
“We know we can count on her, but we needed those other two to have confidence and know they could be there also.”
Smith wasn’t sure she was going to run this fall after suffering rib injuries during a car accident. Not being able to run gave Smith time to explore other interests that she developed a passion for. She decided to return to the course at the last minute.
“I’m so glad I did because everything has fallen into place,” Smith said. “I was finding other interests and having a good time that showed me a different side of myself. But running is the best part of me.
“I’m so glad I came back because I’ve been able to see myself grow with our different training. But being happy I came back goes beyond results. I would have really missed the people here a lot.”
Ronnau also pointed to East’s change in training as a reason for her success. Eschewing intervals for shorter, more intense workouts has brought out the best in her. So did investing in the sport wholeheartedly.
“I know how much work I have to put into it, and I’ve learned how much easier it becomes once you put in the work to get better,” she said. “With the training we were doing last year, I (set personal records) just about every week and peaked a couple weeks before state.
“I got sick after that and was basically done. This year, I was sick earlier in the year and still (set a personal record).”
Fournier said she and assistant coach Jorge Garcia had good reason for tweaking the T-Birds’ training.
“We said down and evaluated what went well last season, what didn’t go well and what we were seeing in our athletes,” she said. “We thought they were a little overtrained, fatigued, struggling and not feeling their best and not able to perform their best at the end of the season.
“We changed the order of our workouts, our hard days and our recovery days. The mileage stayed the same, but the changes have helped them because their legs are more fresh during races. They feel good, and aren’t as mentally strained.”
Although they haven’t jumped to the front of the pack, Fournier also pointed to sophomore Molly Madsen and junior Gracie Craig as also having improved by leaps and bounds this season. Craig has dropped minutes off her average time, Fournier said.
“Cross-country is all about your 1-5 gap, how far apart those kids are and not letting people from other teams get between them,” the coach said. “Molly and Gracie are really underrated. (Craig) struggled last year, but has come back healthy, composed and mentally strong.
“(Madsen) is gaining confidence from the other girls. She sees what they’re doing and knows she can be there, too. They’re pulling each other through races.”
On the court
The prep volleyball season is winding down, with regional tournaments being contested next weekend.
Cheyenne Central plays at Laramie at 6 tonight, while East plays at Cheyenne South at the same time.
Burns plays at Pine Bluffs at 6:30 tonight. The Broncs play at Lingle-Fort Laramie on Friday, while Pine Bluffs hosts Southeast on Friday.
In the pool
All three Cheyenne schools will compete at the Class 4A East Regional on Friday and Saturday in Gillette.