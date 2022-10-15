CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East wide receiver Garet Schlabs had his night come to an end midway through the second quarter.
However, that did not stop the senior from delivering a memorable performance in his last game against crosstown rival Cheyenne South.
Schlabs scored four times in the first half to help lead the Thunderbirds to a 61-7 victory at Bison Stadium.
“That’s just how Garet is,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He takes advantage of the opportunities he is presented with and did great.”
Schlabs’ first touchdown came on East’s second drive. A few plays after he intercepted South quarterback Isaiah Hernandez, Schlabs capped the drive off with a 15-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Cam Hayes.
South turned the ball over again, and Schlabs capped off the ensuing drive with a three-yard rush to give the T-Birds a 20-0 lead.
After the T-Birds defense forced a three-and-out, Schlabs returned the ensuing punt 56 yards for his third touchdown on the game.
“We called it to the right, and I was kind of scared because there wasn’t a lot of room on the sideline,” Schlabs said. “I made one cut and saw a wall of blockers. Credit to my guys, and I just ran. It was them doing everything for me.”
At the start of the second quarter, Schlabs scored his second receiving touchdown and fourth overall on a 10-yard pass from Hayes.
Despite all the success he had in the first 18 minutes of play, Schlabs gave credit to his teammates for helping him succeed.
“I had a great game, but I can’t do anything by myself,” Schlabs said. “(I couldn’t do it without) all these teammates and coaches, so it was huge – a great way to go out.”
Schlabs and the rest of the starters exited the game at the halfway mark of the second quarter, but East’s offense did not slow down.
Nathan Mirich added two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) to close out the half and give the T-Birds a 54-0 lead.
South had an excellent drive to start the second half that stalled out at the East 10-yard line.
However, when East took the field, it snapped the ball over its quarterback’s head and into the end zone. Livante Yobech recovered the ball in the back of the end zone to give the Bison their lone score of the game.
“We spread them out and used some of our new stuff we have been working on,” South coach Eli Moody said. “We have our highs and our lows, but (our) seniors are not letting everybody give up.”
East added one more touchdown on its ensuing drive. Senior Luke Hohn ran the ball in from one yard out to give the T-Birds a 61-7 lead. South tried for a response, but ran out of time.
With Sheridan’s 28-22 win over Natrona County, the T-Birds will not be able to reclaim the top seed in Class 4A. The win for East now places its firmly in the second seed for the 4A playoffs.
“That’s big in high school football,” Goff said. “The guys came out, knew that and executed the way they needed to.”
South has one more opportunity to snap its 28-game losing streak. The Bison will head over the hill next Friday night to take on Laramie to close out the 2022 campaign.
EAST 61, SOUTH 7
Cheyenne East 33 21 0 7 – 61
Cheyenne South 0 0 7 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter CE: Jackson 2 run (Bohlmann kick) 10:32
CE: Schlabs 15 pass from Hayes (PAT MISSED) 5:51
CE: Schlabs 3 run (Bohlmann Kick) 4:31
CE: Schlabs 56 punt return (Bohlmann kick) 2:37
CE: Culver 5 pass from Hayes (PAT Missed) 0L27
Second Quarter CE: Schlabs 10 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 10:53
CE: Mirich 20 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 7:33
CE: Mirich 14 run (Bohlmann kick) 3:16
Third Quarter
CS: Yobech 10 fumble recovery (Potter kick) 1:26
Fourth Quarter
CE: Hohn 1 rush (Bohlmann kick) 8:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 17-(minus-10), J. Trujillo 1-(minus-2), S. Trujillo 2-12 Cheyenne East: Jackson 8-112, Hayes 4-48, Schlabs 1-3, Jensen 3-67, Mirich 1-14, Brinkman 2-9, Hohn 6-22, Pachecho 5-17
Passing
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 13-27-2 98, S. Trujillo 0-1-0 0, Garcia 1-1-0 8 Cheyenne East: Hayes 7-9-0 98, Mirich 1-1-0 6, Hohn 0-1-1 0
Receiving
Cheyenne South: Pountney 1-4, S. Trujillo 4-34, Hartshorn 3-15, Yobech 3-31, Weber 1-18, Cheyenne East: Kaszas 1-(minus-1), Schlabs 3-30, Mirich 3-63, Culver 1-5, Hondel 1-6