CHEYENNE — Since he was young, Garet Schlabs has always dreamed of playing football in college. After all his hard work, his goal is about to come to fruition.
The Cheyenne East senior inked his national letter of intent to play at Division II Chadron State College on Tuesday.
“It’s super special and super important,” Schlabs said. “Coach (Chad) Goff and everyone always talked about how limited (amounts of) people get to do this. To have the opportunity to play at the next level — whatever that level may be — it has always been a goal of mine.”
Since starting his athletic journey, Schlabs has been a critical part of the Thunderbirds’ success on the football field. Schlabs is a three-time letter winner in football, and was first team all-state and all-conference at both wide receiver and cornerback this season.
Throughout the course of his three years on East’s varsity squad, he posted 2,951 receiving yards and 40 receiving touchdowns — all of which are school records. During his career, he also recorded 48 tackles and seven interceptions.
Schlabs also participated in outdoor track and basketball. He holds the school record in the sprint medley relay, and was named to last season’s first team all-state and all-conference teams.
“He is just a kid that outworks everybody,” Goff said. “He is done with football, but he still comes in that weight room every morning, and outworks kids like it is nothing.
“That is just who he is, and that is how he has always been. He is always going, and going, and going.”
The recruiting process started to heat up between Schlabs’ junior and senior years. He spent the time between his various athletic activities traveling to a number of different camps. This included such places as Colorado State, Colorado Mesa, Black Hills and others.
Eventually, Schlabs narrowed it down to three schools: Black Hills, Colorado Mesa and Chadron State. In the end, Chadron State won out because he said it felt the most like home.
“I built a great relationship with everyone there,” Schlabs said. “I’ve been there a couple of times on (official and gameday visits). That is what really stuck out to me.”
Cummings signs with Colorado Mesa
Marik Cummings has been one of the most dynamic sprinters for Cheyenne East’s track team throughout the course of his high school career. On Tuesday, Cummings signed to continue his track and field career at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“It is nice to see everything I have worked for and all my goals have been accomplished,” Cummings said. “This is like a dream come true.”
Cummings’ accolades speak for themselves. He is a four-time indoor and outdoor letter winner and a two-time all-conference selection for the 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay.
Cummings currently holds three school records in the 55-meter dash (6.49) and sprint medley in indoor track, as well as the 100-meter dash (10.62) in outdoor. He has also qualified for two national meets in both indoor and outdoor track, and was named East’s 2021 male indoor track athlete of the year.
But Cummings’ biggest contribution to the East track and field team doesn’t necessarily come on the 400-meter oval. It comes in the form of the leadership that he demonstrates for his teammates.
“He is one of the best leaders we have ever had,” East indoor coach Amanda Brinkman said. “He is an asset to any program, not just because of his athleticism, but because of the human being he is.”
Throughout the course of his recruiting process, Cummings was highly sought after by a multitude of different schools. He said he got what felt like hundreds of emails per week from different schools about the opportunity to compete in track and field.
But one day, out of the blue, he got a text message from Colorado Mesa’s track coach. The text told him all about the Mavericks program and how he fit in.
Cummings decided to hear them out. While it was a difficult decision, Colorado Mesa proved to him it would be the best fit for his future.
“I said (to myself), why not give them an opportunity?“ Cummings said. “After taking a visit, which was beautiful, they just talked to me, and he proved that he was a good coach and that I could trust him going onto the next level.”
Cummings said that since he decided where to go, he is eager to get started with his collegiate career. He plans to study kinesiology in school.