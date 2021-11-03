CHEYENNE – The more video Cheyenne East watched on Campbell County, the more Garet Schlabs realized the Camels favored man-to-man coverage from their secondary.
The junior wide receiver also has played defensive back during his career, so he knows how difficult it is to cover another player one-on-one. Especially because the receiver knows where he is going and the defensive back is reacting to that.
Schlabs knew there were going to be opportunities for catches if Campbell County played man-to-man during Friday’s Class 4A playoff game.
“When it’s man coverage, you’re just trying to go 1-0 on that play,” he said. “Luckily enough, I was able to win matchups, get open, and Camden (Hayes) aired it out and found me downfield.”
Schlabs is being far too humble.
He and Hayes connected 10 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns during a 31-12 victory over the Camels. Schlabs also had an interception to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Schlabs was excited about the prospect of seeing single coverage against the Camels.
“When I see high safeties or no safeties, I get confident,” he said. “I trust in (Hayes) and our other receivers. I trust that everything is going to work out. Some of the plays we made were a little bit of backyard ball with a throw and catch.
“That’s what the man coverage allowed. It gave us opportunities to make plays.”
Schlabs’ longest reception of the night actually came during a time when he encountered more than one defender. Schlabs took off over the middle with little space separating him from the two defenders trailing him. Hayes dropped the pass over coverage and hit Schlabs in stride for a 37-yard touchdown.
“He told me he got hit as he threw it, and I couldn’t see him because of the coverage,” Schlabs said. “I looked up at the last second, and the ball was right on the money.”
Friday’s performance is the best single-game effort across all five of the state’s football classifications this season. It’s also the sixth-best single-game performance in state history, according to records compiled by Wyoming-Football.com.
Schlabs’ big game is a product of his effort, East coach Chad Goff said.
“He has always done everything right,” the coach said. “When you watch him in the weight room, he’s going hard. You watch him out there running routes, he goes hard there.
“He never takes a play off. He doesn’t take those moments for granted and is always working his hardest to get better, no matter what he is doing. That’s just the type of kid he is.”
Schlabs has made plays throughout this season. He currently leads Class 4A in receiving average 90.5 yards per game. He also has 16 touchdowns on 67 receptions.
What Schlabs has done this season is no surprise to his teammates.
“He is a great competitor, and we go at it every single day in practice,” senior defensive back Kaleb Romero said. “I’ll play receiver and he’ll play corner, he’ll play receiver and I’ll play corner, and we’ll just battle. That’s helped us both improve a lot.
“You never know what you’re going to see from a receiver. We try new things against each other because we want to make each other better.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Ethan Brinkman, Camden Hayes and Cade Pugh, football, East: Brinkman, a junior, had 13.5 tackles (five solo and 2.5 for loss) during East’s 31-12 victory over Campbell County.
Hayes, a sophomore, completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
Pugh, a senior, rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also had eight tackles (three solo and one for loss) and a pass breakup.
n Eli Castillo, football, Cheyenne Central: The senior posted 11 tackles (three solo and one sack) during the Indians’ 48-14 loss at Sheridan.
n Savannah Kirkbride, Diomena Mercer, Emma Norris and Rylee Jo Ward, volleyball, Burns: Kirkbride posted 31 digs and 17 kills across three matches to help the Lady Broncs finish second at the Class 3A East Regional and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Mercer had 41 digs on the weekend.
Norris posted 42 kills and 48 digs.
Ward dished out 101 assists to go with 33 digs.
n Lydia Looby, volleyball, Central: The senior libero posted 34 digs across three matches at the 4A East Regional.
n Stu Lerwick and Sean Rhoads, football, Pine Bluffs: Lerwick completed 15 of 20 passes for 240 yards during the Hornets’ 35-8 win over Riverside.
Rhoads rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the win.