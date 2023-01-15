East logo blue.jpg

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — On Jan. 7, Cheyenne East knocked off Douglas behind a strong second-half performance to win its 48th consecutive game. The mark tied that same Douglas team for the most consecutive wins in Wyoming history.

All streaks eventually come to an end, however, and East’s reckoning came one week later in a 69-55 loss at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

