CHEYENNE – Tyler Dorrell feels like he wrestles his best late in the season.
That’s because the Cheyenne East senior has entered each of his high school campaigns a little heavy and out of shape. Weight falls off him once practice starts, but it takes time for him to adapt to and maintain his new weight. Once Dorrell does, he starts piling up wins.
This season has been no different.
Dorrell is 23-21 as the Thunderbirds open up the Class 4A state tournament today in Casper. He has gone 9-4 over the past month, and placed second at last week’s 4A East Regional.
“My turning point every year has come around the Ron Thon tournament,” Dorrell said. “That’s usually when I’m used to my weight, I’m in shape, and I start feeling like I can beat anyone in front of me.”
Dorrell started practice around 160 pounds. Doctors who did preseason weight certification gave him the OK to eventually get down to the 138-pound weight class.
“I don’t do a lot of training in the off-season,” Dorrell said. “I’m usually busy helping my grandpa on the ranch or riding bulls. I’m also a big eater.
“My mom is a really good cook, so I’m always cleaning my plate, and I’m always snacking.”
Dorrell loves just about anything his mother, Tanya, whips up. He is especially a sucker for her cinnamon rolls. Thunderbirds coach Thad Trujillo also can vouch for Tanya’s skills in the kitchen.
“She made us some cinnamon rolls a while back that were really tasty,” he said with a smile.
True to form, Dorrell’s final go-round in an East singlet turned during the Ron Thon Memorial tournament, which is widely considered Wyoming’s all-class state tournament.
He posted a 4-2 record at that event, dropping both matches by fall. He was tied with Sheridan senior Rudy Osborne 5-5 before Osborne picked up the pin in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
Dorrell trailed Natrona County’s Dylan Brenton 3-2 entering the third period before Brenton ended the bout at the 4:37 mark.
“He started wrestling free and kind of opened up and started being aggressive,” Trujillo said. “Those matches he lost were tight because he was wrestling hard, being competitive and aggressive. He just got caught in some bad positions and got pinned.
“What he’s been doing can be attributed to his work ethic. When you see results in the practice room, it gives you confidence and builds out to competition.”
Dorrell followed those setbacks by winning matches during duals with Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin and Campbell County. His winning streak was snapped by a 6-4 overtime loss to Cheyenne Central senior Slater Bates.
Dorrell rebounded from that loss by going 2-1 and taking second at the East Regional. His only loss in that event was a 4-1 decision in the final against Sheridan’s Kelten Crow. Dorrell’s run through the East Regional included a pin over Thunder Basin’s Jais Rose, who is the No. 2-ranked 145-pounder in 4A, according to WyoWrestling.com.
“Wrestling up in weight classes at the start of the season has its advantages,” Dorrell said. “By the time I get down to my weight class, the guys don’t feel as heavy or strong.”
In addition to getting used to his weight, Dorrell credits blocking out distraction for helping him thrive.
“When the year started, I was worried about who I was wrestling, what their record was and where they were ranked,” he said. “Once I put social media aside and blocked all that out, I was able to go out there and fight my hardest. If they beat me, OK, but it’s going to be a battle.
“I try to keep my ego low. If you have a big ego and go out there thinking you’re going to beat everyone, you can get shocked by an underdog. I try to stay level-headed and only focus on the guy in front of me.”