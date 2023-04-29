CHEYENNE – Sheridan didn’t have many genuinely dangerous scoring opportunities Saturday afternoon.
The Broncs made those chances count during a 2-0 victory over Cheyenne East at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
CHEYENNE – Sheridan didn’t have many genuinely dangerous scoring opportunities Saturday afternoon.
The Broncs made those chances count during a 2-0 victory over Cheyenne East at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Sheridan put half of its 14 shots on goal, but held East to six shots with just two of those attempts being on goal.
Dane Steel scored the only goal the Broncs needed in the 51st minute. Mark Gilbert dropped a direct kick just in front of East’s goal, where Steel kicked it past East senior goalkeeper Rylan Ward.
In the 71st, Steel fed a pass to his right where senior midfielder Colson Coon got just enough space on a T-Birds defender to send a right-footed laser past Ward for a 2-0 lead.
“They have two ridiculously good athletes that scored both of their goals,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “Sheridan just has a switch and a belief they’re going go out there and finish. Those two kids especially have it.”
Aside from those two goals, the vast majority of Sheridan’s shots came from well outside the penalty area.
“We stayed compact, talked to each other and kept our line straight,” senior defender Chase White said. “It was really all about communication.”
The match was fairly even in the first 20 minutes. East got five of its six overall shots in the opening half. The Thunderbirds also got four of their six corner kicks in the first half.
“We have to figure out a way to get connected to one another both on and off the field,” Cameron said. “We have to have faith in the guy next to us and know when I play the ball that he knows the next ball to play. I didn’t see us doing that.
“We didn’t play in a cohesive manner. There were a lot of great individual efforts out there, but we didn’t play as a cohesive team. We have to do a better job of that.”
SHERIDAN 2, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: Sheridan, D. Steel (Gilbert), 51. Sheridan, C. Coon (D. Steel), 71.
Shots: Sheridan 14, East 6. Shots on goal: Sheridan 7, East 2. Saves: Sheridan 2 (Lynn); East 5 (Ward).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 5, East 6. Offsides: Sheridan 2, East 1. Fouls: Sheridan 4, East 4.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.