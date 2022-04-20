Cheyenne East’s Gracie Oswald dives back to third base as Cheyenne South’s Sierra Adams tags her April 19, 2022 in Cheyenne. Oswald was called safe on the play. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – An 11-run second inning propelled Cheyenne East to a win at Cheyenne South on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Thunderbirds led 2-0 after the first frame, but grabbed control of the contest in the second.
“The last time we played South, we didn’t make adjustments right away, but we’re in a good place and ready to hit now,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “We’re finally getting to where we need to be, and I’m excited about where we go from here offensively.”
The second inning got off to an inauspicious start for East. Lillian Vallejo and Bailey Early both drew walks to lead off the frame, but Vallejo was thrown out trying to steal third before Emily Schlagel flew out to center field.
Early scored on a passed ball before Ella Neider hit a run-scoring ground-rule double to left-center field. Freshman Aleah Brooks drove a two-run single up the middle for a 6-0 lead. Brooks was the first of two runners to score on Rylee Stephenson’s triple down the left field line that gave East an 8-0 advantage.
“We went one time through the lineup and got to see what the pitching was like,” Stephenson said. “That helped us get to them in the second inning.”
The T-Birds tacked on four runs in the third and eight more in the fifth to end the game after five frames because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“This game is humbling and, at times, relentless,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “Where we are with our experience and our understanding of the game is learning how to get out of one of those innings. I want us to learn how to minimize the damage.
“If we can learn that this year, that’s a valuable lesson we can carry into the future. We just aren’t there yet. This is back-to-back games we’ve had that happen.”
Neider was 4 for 4 with five RBI, while Brooks was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI. Gracie Oswald added three hits, while Vallejo and Schlagel posted two knocks apiece.
Christensen was hit in the right calf by a pitch during her second-inning at bat, but stayed in the game. She fanned 10 hitters, allowed just two hits and walked one despite dealing with chronic tightness in her throwing shoulder.
“I took a couple days off to give my shoulder some rest, and that helped a lot,” Christensen said. “I wanted to come out and be solid, and that’s what I was able to do.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.