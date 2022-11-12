LARAMIE – Cheyenne East’s offense was able to gain roughly the same yards in the first and second halves of the Wyoming Class 4A state championship game.

However, Sheridan’s defense stiffened at the right times during the second half to rally for a 34-23 victory Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.


